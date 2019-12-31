Chief: Local officer resigns after making up coffee cup incident

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – In a joint press conference with McDonald’s Monday night, the Herington Police Chief said the coffee cup incident was a hoax.

Chief Brian Hornaday said McDonald’s didn’t have anything to do with writing obscenities on an officer’s coffee, and that it was “fabricated by a police officer no longer employed with the agency.”

“Now, this is absolutely a black eye on law enforcement,” Hornaday said.

The officer, who won’t be identified since it is a “personnel matter,” told the chief it was meant to be a joke. Hornaday said the officer was with the department for two months.

