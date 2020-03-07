BEIJING (AP) – News reports say a hotel in southeastern China being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients has collapsed, trapping some 70 people. There were no immediate reports of deaths.
News reports said at least 33 people were rescued from the wreckage of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a city in Fujian province.
People’s Daily said the 80-room hotel was being used by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- World War II veteran attend grandson’s Air Force promotion
- Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
- Ohio’s ‘Lieutenant Dan’ finalist for Cadbury bunny
- Biden to make campaign stops in Ohio
- Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear
- Is coronavirus in Ohio? “Any day now,” says ODH director
- Schools closed in northern Kentucky county with virus case
- Columbus Police: Suspect shot by officer had cell phone, not gun
- Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
- Logan County boy helps grow “Wigs for Kids” Mission