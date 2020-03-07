Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses

A man is assisted out from the rubble of a collapsed hotel building in Quanzhou city in southeast China’s Fujian province Saturday, March 07, 2020. The hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed in southeastern China on Saturday, trapping dozens, state media reported. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) – News reports say a hotel in southeastern China being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients has collapsed, trapping some 70 people. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

News reports said at least 33 people were rescued from the wreckage of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a city in Fujian province.

People’s Daily said the 80-room hotel was being used by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients.

