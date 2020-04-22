Chipotle to pay largest-ever fine in a food-safety case to resolve foodborne illness outbreak charges

FILE – In this June 19, 2015, file the Justice Department Building in Washington. The Justice Department says pharmaceutical company Sandoz Inc. will pay a $195 million penalty to resolve criminal charges of conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for generic drugs. Officials say Monday, March 2, 2020, that the company would admit guilt and pay the penalty. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON DC (WOWK) – Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will pay $25 million, the largest ever in a food safety case, as part of a case involving foodborne illness outbreaks that sickened more than 1,100 people between 2015 and 2018.

According to the Department of Justice, the company also agreed to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement that will allow it to avoid conviction if it complies with a safety program to improve food safety in its restaurants.

“This case highlights why it is important for restaurants and members of the food services industry to ensure that managers and employees consistently follow food safety policies,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the DOJ’s Civil Division.

The charges stem partly from outbreaks of norovirus, a highly infective pathogen that easily can be transmitted by food workers handling ready-to-eat foods and their ingredients.

Norovirus can cause severe illness, including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna for the Central District of California says the restaurant did not ensure employees “understood and complied with its food safety protocols.” This resulted in the illness of hundreds of its customers

“Today’s steep penalty, coupled with the tens of millions of dollars Chipotle already has spent to upgrade its food safety program since 2015, should result in greater protections for Chipotle customers and remind others in the industry to review and improve their own health and safety practices,” he says.

According to information in the DPA, which the company agreed was true, Chipotle was implicated in at least five foodborne illness outbreaks connected to restaurants in the Los Angeles area, Boston, Virginia and Ohio.

These incidents primarily stemmed from store-level employees’ failure to follow company food safety protocols at company-owned restaurants. This included a Chipotle policy requiring the exclusion of employees who were sick or recently had been sick.

Examples include 234 consumers and employees of a Simi Valley, California Chipotle becoming ill in August 2015.

“Although company policies required the restaurant to report certain employee illnesses to Chipotle safety officials and to implement enhanced food safety procedures, the restaurant did not pass along information regarding an ill employee until multiple consumers already had reported being sick,” a statement from the DOJ, sent to 13 News says.

In December 2015, a norovirus incident at a Chipotle restaurant in Boston sickened 141 people. According to the DPA, that outbreak likely resulted from an ill apprentice manager who was ordered to continue working after vomiting in the restaurant. This was in violation of company policy.

“Two days later, the same employee helped package a catering order for a Boston College basketball team, whose members were among the consumers sickened by the outbreak,” the statement says.

In July 2018, approximately 647 people who dined at a Chipotle restaurant in Powell, Ohio reported illness related to Clostridium perfringens, a pathogen that grows rapidly when food is not held at appropriate temperatures. According to the DOJ, the local health department found critical violations of local food regulations, including those specific to time and temperature controls for lettuce and beans.

According to the DPA, some store-level Chipotle employees from 2015-2018 reported inadequate staffing and food safety training. Employees also reported pressure to work while sick, even though that was against Chipotle’s sick-exclusion policies, the statement says.

Chipotle agreed in the DPA to develop and follow an improved, comprehensive food safety compliance program. Chipotle agreed to work with its Food Safety Council to evaluate the company’s food safety audits, restaurant staffing and employee training, among other areas, to mitigate the issues that led to the outbreaks.

“The FDA will hold food companies accountable when they endanger the public’s health by purveying adulterated food that causes outbreaks of illness,” said Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice any company whose food products present a health hazard to consumers.”

