Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer make ‘Dancing with the Stars’

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, model Christie Brinkley participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the “Milestones of Me” campaign at AOL Studios in New York. Hannah Brown of “The Bachelorette,” Brinkley, and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the contestants on the next season of ”Dancing with the Stars.” ABC announced the celebrity lineup Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, on “Good Morning America.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Christie Brinkley, Hannah Brown of “The Bachelorette” and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the contestants on the next season of “Dancing with the Stars” — but not everyone is happy with the list.

ABC announced the celebrity lineup Wednesday for season 28 on “Good Morning America.” The season kicks off Sept. 16.

Spicer quit as press secretary just six months into President Donald Trump’s presidency. He had a contentious relationship with the press and is remembered for his ridiculed statement that the president’s inauguration was the most widely seen in history.

Spicer’s addition apparently didn’t go down well with co-host Tom Bergeron, who tweeted that he earlier told producers he hoped the new season would be a “joyful respite from our exhausting political climate” and urged them not have any “divisive bookings.”

Producers apparently disagreed. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call,” Bergeron wrote.

The show’s lineup also includes Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, and Mary Wilson and athletes Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis.

Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek round out the list of celebrity dancers.

In a change from previous seasons, viewers won’t lean the celebrity-pro pairings until the season premiere. Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd returns to the ballroom this year.