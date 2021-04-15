CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland police officer shot and killed a murder suspect Thursday morning on Cleveland’s east side, according to Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer.

EMS responded to East 134th Street and pronounced a 25-year-old man dead at the scene, according to an EMS spokesman.

That man is the homicide suspect who has not been identified.

Video from the scene shows police crime tape up at two homes.

Cleveland police officer kills murder suspect

“From what I am being told the suspect was a homicide suspect and had a gun,” Follmer said.

Follmer said police had been looking for the suspect who had a murder warrant for his arrest for several days.

Follmer says the suspect pointed a gun at the officer before the shooting.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirms to the I-TEAM a Clevelsnd police officer was involved in a shooting this morning. Suspect injured and taken to hospital. Officer is OK. We are working to learn more. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) April 15, 2021

Follmer says the officer is shaken up but physically okay.

The officer has not been identified. Follmer says the officer is a 10-year veteran of the force.

The Cleveland Division of Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting.

Police Chief Calvin Williams is headed to the scene.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms that the Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is on the scene.

Agents with the state Bureau of Investigation just arrived on scene of a Cleveland police involved shooting. Officials say suspect was wanted on a murder warrant and pointed a gun at officer. Officer fired a shot at suspect. Suspect died a short time later. pic.twitter.com/3OuHNhxuCD — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) April 15, 2021

