TUCSON, AZ (CBS) – Time is a family business for one woman from Tucson.
Nancy Barnette’s home and business are filled with clocks and she says they are more than just collector’s items.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Inside the three days that remade the Democratic primary
- Clock store has a family connection
- Mom of missing kids gets bond reduced to $1 million in Idaho
- Nintendo Playstation sold for $360K
- 2020 WV Legislative Session winds to a close at midnight
- North Carolina woman goes to jail for 100th birthday
- West Virginia State Lab now able to test for Coronavirus
- World War II veteran attend grandson’s Air Force promotion
- Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
- Ohio’s ‘Lieutenant Dan’ finalist for Cadbury bunny