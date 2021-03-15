Columbus police investigating report of shots fired at Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus after a report of shots fired.

Columbus police officers are on the scene, evacuating the mall. The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the mall.

Witnesses told Karina Cheung of NBC4 that they heard shots fired inside the mall.

At 4:09 p.m., Columbus police sent a tweet reading, “Anyone still inside … please exit the mall through a main exit. Officers are in the hallways to assist.”

POLARIS MALL SHOOTING – 3/15/21 4:09pm:



Anyone still inside @PolarisFashion please exit the mall through a main exit.



Officers are in the hallways to assist.

Police responded to the mall shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

This is the second shots-fired incident at Polaris in recent weeks. On March 3, police say two people fired shots at each other at the Carter’s store in the mall. Nobody was injured.

Police are looking for Levon L. Sommerville and Anthony DeShawn Truss on felonious assault charges from that incident.