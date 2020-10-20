Commission to mute microphones in next presidential debate

(WOWK) – The Commission on Presidential Debates says President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones muted while their rival delivers their opening two minute answer to each topic in Thursday night’s debate.

The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate.

The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their time in the second and final debate Thursday. The commission announced the rule change three weeks after the chaotic opening debate.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.