US stocks inch higher as markets yawn at Trump’s impeachment

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo trader Sal Suarino works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks crept higher in morning trading Thursday following encouraging profit reports from several big companies.

Trading around the world was mostly listless, as markets took a pause after a run higher in recent weeks. Stocks, bonds, gold, crude oil and a gauge measuring fear among traders on Wall Street all made only slight moves, if any, in the first day of trading after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Trump had warned months ago that his impeachment would roil markets, but traders say it has virtually no impact. That’s mostly because they see it as extremely unlikely that Trump or his market-friendly policies will leave office before the end of his term.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was u p 0.2% as of 10:40a.m. Eastern time. If it stays at the 3,196 level, it would be the sixth gain in the last seven days and another record high for the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71 points, or 0.3%, to 28,311, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was up 0.1%, and slightly more stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange than fell. .

IMPEACHMENT: Trump became just the third U.S. president to be impeached after the House voted Wednesday on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress in an investigation.

Trump, who has often reveled on Twitter when stock prices are rising, warned in October that “The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market.” While markets certainly do like Trump’s low-tax and light-regulation approach to the economy, investors say his impeachment means very little to the market.

A gauge measuring how worried traders are about upcoming swings for the S&P 500 was down 0.2%in morning trading.

That’s because traders see little chance of a Republican-controlled Senate voting to remove Trump from office. Even if the unlikely were to occur and Trump left office, investors see Vice President Mike Pence as unlikely to raise taxes or tighten regulations.

STRONG FEED: Conagra Brands surged 17 .7 % for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than Wall Street forecast due in part to sales of frozen and snack foods.

TECH SWING: Micron Technology rose 2. 5 % after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its CEO also said it expects this quarter to mark “the cyclical bottom for our financial performance.”

YIELDS: Treasury yields held relatively steady as the 10-year Treasury yield ticked up to 1.93% from 1.92% late Wednesday. The two-year yield held at 1.62%, and the 30-year yield rose to 2.3 8 % from 2.35%.

NOT SO NEGATIVE: Sweden’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to zero, ending a yearslong experiment to shock the economy into stronger growth through negative rates. Riksbank set a world first in the summer of 2009, when it cut another key interest rate, its deposit rate, below zero.

Other central banks have also tried to stimulate their economies and inflation higher through negative rates. Sweden’s move could raise expectations that they may also end their negative-rate experiments, but the Bank of Japan on Thursday left its short-term policy rate unchanged at -0.1%.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 9 cents to $60.94 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 24 cents to $66.41.

Gold inched up $1.10 to $1,479.80 per ounce.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%, the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.1%, Germany’s DAX lost 0.4% and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2 %.