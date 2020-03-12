(WOWK, AP) – Conference Basketball championships around the country are being canceled because of concerns of spreading the coronavirus. Within the last few minutes, the Big 10, the Big 12, including West Virginia University, Conference USA, which includes Marshall University, the SEC and the ACC have all canceled their tournaments, effective immediately.
These cancellations are happening moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk. The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- West Virginia joins coalition taking fight against robocalls to U.S. Supreme Court
- Major League Soccer shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus
- Big 12, C-USA cancel basketball championships; WVU, Marshall games canceled
- Big Ten Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament
- Everything we know about the 37 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.
- West Virginia Natural Resources testing for police officers
- Sen. Sherrod Brown closes D.C. Office, implements telework procedures
- US Capitol closing to public until April amid virus outbreak
- Police file warrant for Cleveland sex offender
- Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days