HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Russian forces captured their first major city in Ukraine sending Europe into its second week of war. Now Ukraine city leaders are seeking help from their counterparts in the U.S.

Former boxer and current Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko appeared virtually before the United States Conference of Mayors Thursday afternoon seeking support. Instead of wearing a suit and tie like many other mayors, Klitschko was wearing “military garb.”

Mayor Klitschko called on these leaders to “work in their own cities to establish economic sanctions against Russia where possible, and also reiterated the need for additional weapons from allied nations.”



Mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks during the United States Conference of Mayors meeting on Thursday. Courtesy of Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was also in attendance. In response to Mayor Klitschko, Williams says the city of Huntington can sympathize with the Ukrainian people.

The reality is it’s on the other side of the world, but every one of us knows what it’s like to be concerned about the safety of your own community. Mayor Steve Williams, (D) Huntington

Williams goes on to say that areas all over the Mountain State are against this conflict just as much as Ukraine is partly due to the fact that Huntington has several Ukrainian and Russian residents who have families still living in the areas of conflict.

The city of Huntington officially pledged its support in an effort to keep Ukrainian families safe and out of harm’s way until the fighting stops.

The conference is expected to discuss options that could help the people of Ukraine during this difficult time.