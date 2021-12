JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) - The state of West Virginia has 419 volunteer fire departments that operate year-round, but some of them are struggling to answer the call. That's because of a growing shortage of volunteers.

At Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, they have 28 volunteers on the roll. But, on a typical fire, sometimes only 6 volunteers show up. "When we're dispatched, we might be at home asleep, we might be sitting there with family. But we get up and we come," said Chad Smarr, a volunteer with the department.