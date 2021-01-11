Congressman Alex Mooney objects to call VP Pence to invoke the 25th amendment

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — Congressman Rep. Alex X. Mooney (R-WV) says he objected to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to adopt via unanimous consent a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

Mooney posted this announcement on his Facebook early Monday afternoon.

“Today I objected to Speaker Pelosi’s attempt to adopt via unanimous consent a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Speaker Pelosi should not attempt to adopt a resolution of this magnitude without any debate on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It is wrong to have sent members of Congress home and then try to adopt without any debate a precedent-setting resolution that could imperil our Republic. The U.S. House must never adopt a resolution that demands the removal of a duly elected president, without any hearings, debate or recorded votes.” Rep. Alex X. Mooney (R-WV)

If the move were to happen when the full House votes, it would force President Trump from office and make Vice President Pence the 46th President of the United States. To invoke the 25th amendment, Vice President Pence would need a majority of the cabinet to agree the President is unfit for office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Pence will have 24 hours to respond before they move forward with impeachment.

President Trump could dispute their move. If they were to happen, Pence and the cabinet would have four days to dispute the President.

Congress would need a two-third supermajority vote in order to remove Trump from office.