CELINA, TN (AP) – Two former Tennessee pharmacists have been barred from dispensing controlled substances.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville, John Polston of Tomkinsville, Kentucky, agreed to relinquish his licenses in a settlement last week and is barred from practicing pharmacy anywhere in the U.S. until 2040. Michael Griffith of Mount Juliet Tennessee, agreed to relinquish his license and not practice until 2038.

Both pharmacists and their Clay County, Tennessee, pharmacies have been under a court injunction not to dispense controlled substances since 2019.

In addition to the civil cases, both pharmacists have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to dispense controlled substances and fraud. They are awaiting sentencing.