Coshocton Sheriff: Deputy fatally shoots suspect who broke into school, took deputy’s firearm

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Coshocton County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a suspect after the sheriff’s office said the suspect gained control of the deputy’s firearm Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a 911 call at approximately 10:57 a.m. for a man at Roscoe School on the 300 block of North Whitewoman Street after the man allegedly kicked in a door to enter the building.

Deputies encountered the man inside the building and when they tried to take him into custody, a fight ensued. During the altercation, the sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as Luke J. Longeretta, 32, of Coshocton, gained control of a deputy’s service weapon.

Longeretta continued to resist arrest, pointing the gun at deputies. One of the deputies took evasive action and fired his weapon, hitting Longeretta, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies began performing CPR on Longeretta until emergency medical personnel arrived. Longeretta was then taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave and their names are being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.

Assisting at the scene were Coshocton County EMS, Coshocton County Prosecutors Office, BCI&I, Coshocton County Coroner, Coshocton County React, and Princes Wrecker Service.