Counting whales from space pitched as key to saving them

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – An aquarium and engineering firm in Massachusetts are partnering on a project to better protect whales by monitoring them from space.
New England Aquarium of Boston and Draper of Cambridge say whale conservation needs new, higher-tech solutions to protect whales from extinction. So, the pair is working together using data from sources such as satellites, sonar and radar.
The project, called “Counting Whales From Space,” will focus on developing new technology that uses specially designed algorithms to process all the data they acquire and use it to monitor whales. They’ve committed a combined $1 million to the effort.
