Country artist Hal Ketchum dies from complications of dementia

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) — Beloved American country artist Hal Ketchum has died, according to a post from his wife, Andrea, on his Facebook page.

With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia. May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace. Andrea Ketchum

The singer-songwriter and Grand Ole Opry member, known for hits such as “Small Town Saturday Night” and “I Know Where Love Lives,” was 67 years old.