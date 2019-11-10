Couple facing murder charge for roommate’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – Two people are facing charges for the death of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford. Police suspect her roommate Jordan Jones and her roommate’s boyfriend Barron Brantley of killing her.

Days after the Clark Atlanta University student was first reported missing in Atlanta, Georgia, investigators found Crawford’s body from a park outside the city after they were led there by one of her suspected killers, both of whom are now in police custody.

A police report Crawford filed on October 27 just a few days before she disappeared is at the center of the investigation. According to the report, Crawford received a rape kit exam and told detectives that Brantley made unwanted sexual advances including following her around the apartment she shared with his girlfriend, Jones.

Four days later Crawford’s family reported her missing. Her sister told police that Crawford stopped replying to texts on the night of October 30, but Crawford’s roommate reported seeing her inside their apartment around midnight on November 1, telling police Crawford was gone the next morning when she got up to go to class.

Investigators are questioning both suspects trying to piece together a timeline leading up to Crawford’s disappearance and death.

