Couple makes mats for the homeless out of plastic bags

TUSCON, AZ (CBS Newspath) – A couple in Arizona is trying to help the homeless by spreading a little warmth. Check out how they’re making a difference, one plastic bag and crochet stitch at a time.

Tuscon residents Douglas and Adele Crouch work together to crochet mats for the homeless in Arizona.

“We were homeless once when our house burned,” Adele said. “It was pretty scary.”

The plastic bag mats keep body heat in and the cold out. Douglas starts by prepping the plastic bags for Adele. The couple says it takes about 100 hours to make one mat because Adele can only crochet for three hours before her hands start to get sore.

When it’s done, a single mat is three and a half feet wide, five feet long and weighs five pounds.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories