Couple married for 73 years, died six hours apart from COVID-19

WISCONSIN (WTMJ/CNN) A strong family bond won’t be the same without Mary and Wilford Kepler.

The couple’s bond with each other only grew stronger during their longtime marriage. Grandchild Natalie Lameka was one of the last two to see the couple in person.

“It was definitely hard but it was bittersweet,” Lameka says.

Their family still doesn’t know how but the Keplers contracted COVID-19. They were taken to Froedtert where they died just six hours apart on Saturday. First Wilford, then Mary.

“They were able to say I love you,” Lameka says.

Unlike many COVID-19 patients, the Keplers had each other in their final days. Their beds were placed beside one another for the only reason that mattered.

“They had been holding hands and that was just heartbreaking to hear but also heartwarming to hear,” Lameka says. “And we were just so thankful they were together and were aware that they were together.”

Together until the end. Their family believes the Keplers are cuddling with each other in the afterlife.

The Keplers leave behind three children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. No funeral arrangements have been.

