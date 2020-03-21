Couple wears masks during wedding photo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CNN) – These are not the wedding pictures one Utah couple imagined but these photos mark the times.

“My fiancé had the idea, when we were on the way to the pictures, he was like we should take a picture with the masks or something, so we can remember this time cause it’s been totally crazy for us,” Abbey Dunford says.

Coronavirus has more than disrupted their wedding plans.

They were set to get married on April 9th.

“It’s really surreal to think like it can’t happen,” Dunford says. “There’s nothing we can do.”

Their reception with more than 600 guests is called off. Instead they’ll be sealed in the Draper Temple with only their parents by their side.

“I have three sisters, they’re my best friends and they won’t be able to watch me get married,” Dunford says.

So when the couple learned their plans for a beautiful, big wedding were ruined they decided to document their day a little differently.

“It will be something that our kids will want to hear about, like why didn’t you have a wedding and now well have this picture we can show,” Dunford says.

While this bride is a bit heartbroken her plans are shattered, she’s glad she has this memory to hold on to.

“We’ll keep the pictures close to our heart,” Dunford says. “Something that we can look at and remember what we sacrificed so people could stay healthy.”

