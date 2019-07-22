Court: Walesa must apologize to Poland’s ruling party head

FILE – In this March 13, 2017 file photo, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice, leaves after a news conference in Warsaw, Poland. The 70-year-old Kaczynski said Sunday July 14, 2019, that he plans to step down at some point to make way for a new party leader in 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish appeals court has ruled that Lech Walesa, a former president and pro-democracy fighter, must apologize to the head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, in a slander case.

Walesa protested the verdict by the Appeals Court in Gdansk on Monday and said he would take it to the Supreme Court and even to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Kaczynski, the head of the ruling Law and Justice party and Poland’s most powerful politician, sued Walesa for blaming him on social media for the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Kaczynski’s twin, President Lech Kaczynski, and 95 others.

In one of his posts, Walesa alleged that Kaczynski, was “guided by bravado” and over the phone was pushing for the plane to land despite heavy fog.