COVID-19 patient watches son’s wedding from hospital window

JERUSALEM (CBS NEWSPATH) – Take a look at how this couple made sure the groom’s father, a coronavirus patient, could be part of their wedding day.

A wedding took place on the roof of a building at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. The couple picked the location because the groom’s father is being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital.

The dad watched the ceremony from his window Sunday, Oct. 18.

