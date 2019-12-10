Crash leaves car propped upside down on wire

A car accidentally reversed onto a guy wire in Parchment on Dec. 8, 2019. (Courtesy Jon Nuyen)

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — A car ended up suspended up against a utility pole after a crash in Parchment Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on G Avenue near Riverview Drive, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said.

A 51-year-old Portage woman told the sheriff’s office that the brakes went out on her car, at which point she accelerated in reverse up onto a guy wire, where it became stuck.

The woman was not hurt, but she did get a ticket.

