Two dead in 66-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —Wednesday’s storm caused treacherous road conditions. In Central Pennsylvania, those conditions led to a deadly pile-up.



Photos courtesy PA State Police

The large pileup took place last night on the westbound lanes between exits 185 and 178, in the vicinity of Greene Township.

The Pennsylvania State Police Twitter page reported one confirmed fatality as a result of the accident and one confirmed death as a result of a medical emergency not associated with the crash. There are multiple injuries reported as well.

State police also say a total of 66 vehicles were involved in the accident, 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles.

State Police currently have as many troopers on the scene as is safe and possible — and are working with a number of tow trucks as well to try and clear the area.

They’ve shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate as well to give those troopers and crews more access to the incident.

As of noon Thursday, Interstate 80 westbound remains closed from the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County to the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County.

Traffic is being detoured at the I-180 interchange and directed to follow Interstate 180 westbound and Route 220 southbound.

PennDOT does not expect the highway to re-open until sometime Thursday afternoon.

Sean Coffey will have the latest updates on the pile-up in later editions of Eyewitness News.