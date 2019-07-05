Crews dodge rockets after stored fireworks explode

FORT MILL, S.C. (CNN Newsorce) – Stored fireworks caught fire in South Carolina Thursday. It caused quite the explosion and display. It happened just outside Davey Jones Fireworks Store in fort mill.

Crews spent much of the morning trying to fight the fire while dodging rockets shooting out from it. A man who lives nearby said he woke up to the popping sounds and drove over to see it.

“You see all the smoke, the smell was in the air so it was a lot. You couldn’t really stand around because there was so much smoke in the air from the fireworks,” said Robin milestone.

No one was hurt, and it is unclear exactly how the fire began.