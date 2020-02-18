Cuss Collar will swear every time your dog barks

Harrisburg, PA (WHTM) – A new collar will turn your dog into a foul-mouthed Fido.

The Cuss Collar is a gag product from MSCHF, a company known for its quirky products. The $60 collar will play a swear word every time your dog barks.

According to the company’s website, the collar doesn’t harm the dog and is not intended for anti-bark training.

The Cuss Collar currently is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories