Dad buying chocolate milk for his kids wins $1M lotto ticket

In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CHESTERFIELD, VA (AP) — A Virginia man who stopped by a convenience store to buy his kids chocolate milk also bought $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket. 

WRIC reported Sunday that Dennis Willoughby of Chesterfield County bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven right before Christmas. He decided to buy the ticket while he was in the store. 

The Virginia Lottery said he chose to receive a one-time cash payout instead of annual payments over 30 years. That makes the north Chesterfield County dad $640,205 richer.

There is one more unclaimed top-prize winner in the $1 million Platinum Jackpot game, the state lottery said. The odds of winning it are 1 in 1,632,000.

