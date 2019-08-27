Day care worker charged with breaking infant’s leg

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Knightdale day care worker is charged with breaking an infant’s leg who was in her care, warrants show.

Kimberly Boykin, 51, of Middlesex, faces a felony charge of negligent child abuse-serious injury following the incident on April 23, court documents say.

Boykin is accused of twisting a 6-month-old child’s left leg – causing an oblique fracture of the left femur, warrants show.

Boykin also did not report the incident despite “several opportunities to do so,” document say.

The child’s mother filed a complaint with police after she noticed her child not acting normal. She took the infant to the hospital where it was determined the child’s leg was broken, the Town of Knightdale said.

Following the complaint, Knightdale police, along with Child Protectives Services, the Safe Child Advocacy Center, and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, investigated the child’s injury.

“Those responsible for the care of our young and elderly citizens hold a position of enormous trust. We expect care providers to render services compassionately and in accordance with the highest standards,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps.

An arrest warrant was issued by Knightdale police for Boykin on Aug. 20 and she was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

She received and posted a $50,000 bond early Tuesday.

She is scheduled to appear in Wake County again Sept. 17.

Town of Knightdale officials told CBS 17 that Boykin works at Widewaters Learning Center.

The day care’s leaders have cooperated with the investigation.

The five-star day care has been cited for six violations on the nine most recent reviews, records show.

