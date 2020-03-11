DEA-led operation nets more than 500 arrests targeting Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency is offering $10 million for information leading to the arrest of Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes “El MENCHO.” Submit tops by calling 213-237-9990 or via Twitter at @DEALosAngeles. (MARCH 11 PHOTO COURTESY DEA)

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – The Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration today announced the successful conclusion of six months of investigative and enforcement activity results of Project Python, a DEA-led multilateral interagency operation encompassing all global investigations and related disruption activities targeting the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación.

The project culminating in large scale arrests throughout the country within the past week, including more than 600 CJNG associates, 350 indictments, as well as significant seizures of money and drugs.

Here in the Louisville Division, which serves Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, DEA has made five arrests and executed two search warrants related to Project Python.

Today, the Justice Department and DEA announced a superseding indictment on charges of the alleged continuing criminal enterprise against Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” the undisputed leader of CJNG.

Last month, El Mencho’s son, Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, also known as “Menchito,” and second in command of CJNG, was extradited from Mexico to the United States on charges of alleged drug trafficking and firearm use in relation to drug trafficking activities. On Feb. 26, El Mencho’s daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, was arrested in the United States on financial charges related to her alleged criminal violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act.

Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon says he describes the ongoing Project Python as the single largest strike by U.S. authorities against CJNG. He says this is just the beginning.

“This strategic and coordinated project exemplifies DEA’s mission: to disrupt, dismantle, and destroy drug trafficking organizations around the world and bring their leaders to justice,” he says. “Today, DEA has disrupted CJNG’s operations, and there is more to come as DEA continues its relentless attack on this remorseless criminal organization.”

This project marks the “most comprehensive action to date in the Department of Justice’s campaign to disrupt, dismantle, and ultimately destroy CJNG,” says Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Criminal Division.

“When President Trump signed an Executive Order prioritizing the dismantlement of transnational criminal organizations, the Department of Justice answered the call and took direct aim at CJNG,” he says. “We deemed CJNG one of the highest priority transnational organized crime threats we face. And with Project Python, we are delivering results in the face of that threat for the American people.”

Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of DEA’s Louisville Division says Mexican drug cartels pose a serious threat to Kentucky communities.

” … CJNG is perhaps the most violent and ruthless of them all,” he says. “Project Python is just the beginning. DEA will not stop until CJNG is destroyed and its members face justice.”

CJNG is one of the fastest-growing transnational criminal organizations in Mexico, and among the most prolific methamphetamine producers in the world.

It is responsible for a significant proportion of drugs entering the United States, and elevated levels of violence in Mexico.

With methamphetamine abuse and overdose deaths on the rise, Project Python aims to disrupt CJNG’s ability to distribute methamphetamine and other drugs throughout the United States by attacking the group at all levels.

Federal law enforcement has taken a number of steps to degrade CJNG’s ability to operate in the United States.

Additionally, DEA has worked with its interagency partners to apply further pressure to CJNG. The U.S. Department of Treasury has designated El Mencho as a “specially designated narcotics trafficker” pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, and the U.S. Department of State has issued one of the largest narcotics rewards ever – $10 million – for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho.

The efforts highlighted in the more than 600 arrests nationwide are illustrative of the significant reach the CJNG has in manufacturing, importing, and distributing a wide array of illegal narcotics within the United States and the negative impact on the fabric of our local communities.

The proceeds from the local distribution of these narcotics are repatriated back to Mexico and further fuel transnational organized crime organizations such as the CJNG. The Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will continue to vigorously fight this scourge against the United States.

