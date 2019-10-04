Decision looms: Keep or replace Smollett special prosecutor?

FILE – In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, in Chicago. A Chicago judge is expected to decide whether to let a former U.S. attorney stay on as special prosecutor examining the dismissal of charges against actor Smollett. The hearing Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, comes after Dan Webb revealed he co-hosted a fundraiser for Kim Foxx during her 2016 run for Chicago’s top prosecutor job. Her office in March abruptly dropped charges accusing Smollett of staging a racist, homophobic attack on himself. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago judge is expected to decide whether to let a former U.S. attorney stay on as special prosecutor examining the dismissal of charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

The hearing Friday comes after Dan Webb revealed he co-hosted a fundraiser for Kim Foxx and donated $1,000 to her successful 2016 run for Cook County state’s attorney. He said he hadn’t recalled either until someone recently reminded him.

Foxx’s office in March abruptly dropped charges accusing Smollett of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.

Judge Michael Toomin may not be inclined to replace the 74-year-old Webb. The prosecutor-turned-star lawyer is a highly respected, even legendary figure in legal circles.

But not replacing Webb for an appearance of a conflict of interest could taint his findings.