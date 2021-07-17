Dental office worker accused of stealing $22K, pulling 13 teeth from patient

(NEXSTAR) – Sheriff’s detectives arrested a dental office employee who they say burglarized a Nevada dental office and later admitted to extracting 13 teeth from a single patient, despite not having a license for the procedure.
Reno resident Laurel Eich, 42, faces multiple felonies after she allegedly broke into the Sun Valley business and made off with $22,861 in cash and checks, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives arrested Eich Wednesday after an investigation that began May 3 when officers responded to an after-hours alarm call and found the office door ajar and a back window broken. The only thing missing, investigators say, was the money.
Eich, who ultimately became a person of interest in the break-in and theft, admitted to detectives and “multiple people” that she had also performed 13 tooth extractions on a single patient at an earlier time, according to a news release Thursday. She allegedly used anesthetic that had been disposed of by the dental office.
Eich now faces felony counts of performing surgery without a license; burglary of a business, second (or more) offense; grand larceny greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; and violation of probation. She was also arrested on one gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit burglary.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.