DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Amid plates of sliced pork, statement-making leather ensembles and piles of political T-shirts, eight Republican presidential hopefuls descended on Iowa on Saturday to pitch themselves to voters and, in Mike Pence’s case, hop on motorcycle.

The former vice president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were among the White House contenders appearing at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines hosted by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Her annual political event, the “Roast and Ride” — a combination barbecue-rally and motorcycle ride — kicks off a busy summer campaign season heading into the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses early next year.

Former President Donald Trump, the leading GOP presidential candidate, was notably absent after spending two days in the state this past week. He has largely avoided any events that have him sharing the stage with his 2024 rivals.

DeSantis, with his wife, Casey, and three young kids in tow, chatted with voters, gave out autographs and signed the Bible of a man who thanked DeSantis for “standing up to Disney.” DeSantis just wrapped up his first week as an official candidate with a blitz of c ampaign stops across three early-voting states.

Casey DeSantis wore a black leather jacket in 86-degree weather with the words “Where Woke Goes to Die” and an outline of Florida on the back. It brought to mind comparisons to first lady Melania Trump, who famously sent a back-of-the-jacket message of her own in 2018 with a green-hooded jacket that read “ I really don’t care do u ” as she departed the White House for a trip to visit migrant children in Texas.

Pence was the only White House hopeful who participated in a morning motorcycle ride for charity that is a staple of Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” event. He wore jeans, boots and a leather vest with patches that said “Indiana” and messages supportive of the military.

The former Indiana governor, who has made frequent trips to Iowa over the past year, is expected to launch his long-anticipated campaign at an event in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Pence and Ernst stood in the back of a pickup truck and briefly addressed riders before setting out in the morning.

“One of the reporters just asked me if we’re showing up more in Iowa, what our lane would be. I said I’m more worried about the lane we’re going to be staying in today,” Pence said.

Pence, wearing a white motorcycle helmet and a big grin, then rode off on a cobalt blue Harley Davidson. The group rode to the fairgrounds, where candidates ate barbecue with voters and gave speeches.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, author Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder were scheduled to address the crowd later.

Many of their campaigns set up tables full of stickers, T-shirts and drink can coolers.

Marie Andres of Des Moines signed a form, distributed by a super political action committee supporting DeSantis, to pledge to caucus for him early next year.

“Trump did a great job, but in my opinion, too much drama,” the 74-year-old said. She said she committed to DeSantis because she thinks he is “the best we’re gonna get.”

Her husband remains a staunch Trump backer. “Believe me, I’ve tried” to persuade him otherwise, she said.

Jill Villalobos, 54, was buying a Haley T-shirt — not for herself, but for her brother in Florida. The Altoona resident is planning to support Scott, whom she thinks can bring the GOP and the country together. “I really like his message,” Villalobos said, adding that she and her brother “agree to disagree”

Ernst, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds, is one of the most sought-after Republican officials in the early stages of Iowa’s leadoff caucuses.

The senator has pledged to remain neutral and not endorse during the caucus campaign.

___

Price reported from New York. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.