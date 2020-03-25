1  of  3
Detroit Zoo penguin takes a stroll

DETROIT (CBS) – TAKING A STROLL: Pickles, a macaroni penguin, got to explore the Detroit Zoo Monday.

The zoo is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the zoo, when the temperature is right, taking a walk can be an “enriching experience” for penguins.

