DeWine mobilizes Ohio National Guard ahead of expected presidential inauguration protests

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a proclamation, Thursday, mobilizing the Ohio National Guard ahead of expected protests during the upcoming presidential inauguration.

DeWine, along with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, announced the mobilization during a briefing to discuss rumored protests centered around the inauguration of Joe Biden. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will also be on hand to increase security.

DeWine and Ginther were joined by Columbus Chief of Police Thomas Quinlan, Ohio National Guard Gen. John C. Harris Jr., and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro.

“I encourage residents to avoid protests this weekend. Hate groups want confrontation to amplify their messages of divisiveness. Let’s not give it to them,” said Ginther during the briefing.

DeWine also approved the activation of about 700 members of the Ohio National Guard to assist federal authorities in the Washington D.C. area during the inauguration.

Also announced during the briefing, was that the Ohio Statehouse would be closed Sunday through Wednesday as a precaution, as well as all state office buildings in downtown Columbus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS