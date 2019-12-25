Disabled Rockette takes stage, breaks barriers

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CNN) – This year’s version of the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes features a physically disabled dancer for the first time in its history.

Sydney Mesher, who was born without a left hand, dreamed of becoming a Rockette since she was six years old.

Now the 22-year-old is the first visibly disabled dancer to be a Radio City Rockette, according to the dance troupe.

Mesher didn’t make the cut in her first audition in 2018.

But she made it in 2019 despite recovering from a broken foot in the months leading up to the auditions.

The Oregon native attributes her strength and success to the support of her family throughout her young career.

The professionally trained dancer performs just like the rest of the cast, making only a few adjustments in the Christmas Spectacular.

In the Rag Dolls dance, she still holds the oversized toy block like her fellow cast members just from a different angle.

The Rockettes perform four or five shows nearly every day of their holiday performance season which ends January 5.

