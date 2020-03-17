Coronavirus Updates

Disney donating excess food during closure

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, FL (CNN) – Disney is donating its excess food from Disney World and Disneyland during the coronavirus shutdown.

Disney announced the temporary closure of the theme parks on Thursday.

The parks will be donating excess food inventory to the second harvest food banks in Orange County, California and central Florida.

Disney says dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals will go to the food bank in Orange County.

And inventory such as fresh salads, greens, and cooked hot items will go to the one in central Florida.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events