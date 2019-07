(WCMH) — The soundtrack for the upcoming remake of Disney’s The Lion King is now available for streaming.

The album features updated versions of classics like Circle of Life, I Just Can’t Wait to be King, Be Prepared, Can You Feel the Love Tonight and Hakuna Matata.

Also featured is a new original song, Spirit, by Beyonce and a new contribution, Never Too Late, by Elton John.

The album is available on multiple streaming services.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 18.