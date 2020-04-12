Disney shares Dole Whip, other recipes while parks closed

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Disney Parks are encouraging guests to “cook up some magic at home” while parks worldwide remain closed due to coronavirus.
On Thursday, the recipe for the parks’ themed Dole Whip was posted to the My Disney Experience app homepage.
The video features slides of how to make the recipe, which includes 1 big scoop of vanilla ice cream, 4 ounces of pineapple juice and 2 cups of frozen pineapple.
The ingredients are added to a blender, then swirled into a bowl by piping bag.
On Sunday, Alex Dunlap, Food & Beverage Communications Coordinator, posted the recipe for Disney Parks Churro Bites on the official Disney Parks blog.
While Disney has released recipes on its blog before, they’re now calling the videos of park favorites “Cooking Up the Magic at Home.”
