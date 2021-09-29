Disney World’s new foods for 50th anniversary include tentacle-topped drinks, ‘bathtubs’ of ice cream

Walt Disney World is debuting over 150 new food and drink items during the park’s 50th anniversary celebration. (Walt Disney World Resort)

(NEXSTAR) – Can your stomach survive the 50th anniversary celebrations at Disney World?

In honor of the upcoming festivities, Walt Disney World will be debuting over 150 new food and drink items at restaurants, cafes and kiosks throughout its parks, including a “bathtub” full of ice cream and an octopus-garnished michelada, among other outrageous offerings.

The new items were inspired by Disney attractions, Disney characters and “nostalgic dishes from 1971,” according to Karen McClintock, the food and beverage content relations manager at Disney World. Some, too, are said to be re-worked recipes from Walt Disney’s archives, though McClintock admitted that Walt’s palate was “relatively simple.”

“The result is deliciously reimagined versions of Walt’s favorites,” she wrote on the Disney Parks Blog.

Among the more outlandish offerings at Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations, guests at Magic Kingdom can expect to see the Uncle Orville Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow Sundae, the aforementioned “bathtub” of ice cream, said to be inspired by a character at Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. There’s also the Squid’s Revenge Drink, a michelada garnished with a piece or charred octopus.

Visitors with adventurous appetites might also enjoy the Mission to Mars burger, topped with bacon and mac and cheese, and served on a bun dusted with “crushed cheese-flavored puffs.” One of the strangest items, however, might be the 50th Celebration Hot Dog, which is made with an all-beef hot dog and topped with strawberry jelly, powdered sugar and pieces of funnel cake.

Meanwhile at Disney Springs, guests can order up a breakable Chocolate “Pigñata” filled with mousse and whiskey-infused vanilla cake. And across the park at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, one of the takeout joints is serving up a a trio of cupcakes made to look like a “chicken dinner.”

Other notable, yet perhaps less whimsical foodstuffs include: cheese fries topped with “Walt’s favorite chili,” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; filet mignon topped with an egg, “just the way Walt liked it,” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; and a brown-betty profiterole topped with cinnamon-spiced apples, “one of Walt’s favorite flavors,” at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

McClintock indicated in her blog post that Disney World will be debuting additional items throughout the resort’s 18-month 50th anniversary celebrations.

Disney’s upcoming anniversary event — billed as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” — was announced in June. In addition to the new foodstuffs, Disney World will also be debuting new nighttime “spectaculars” at its parks, as well new merchandise, a new ride based on the animated film “Ratatouille,” and reimagined costumes for its cast members.

The festivities are scheduled to begin Oct. 1, 2021, exactly 50 years to the day after Disney World opened to guests.