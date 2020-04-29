Dog missing after March tornado reunites with owners

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (CNN) – A Tennessee family lost nearly everything in a tornado last month.

They made it out alive thanks to their beloved dog, but their pup vanished after the storm blew through.

“With her being gone that was a missing piece to our family that had been missing the last seven weeks,” Eric Johnson says.

For several weeks — Eric Johnson’s family felt incomplete.

Their furry, four-legged friend Bella was the missing piece of the picture.

“I prayed everyday that until she was brought home that god would keep her safe,” Johnson says.

The 6-year-old Australian shepherd vanished after the March 3rd EF-4 tornado wiped out their home and destroyed many others in Putnam County.

Eric credits her for saving their lives.

“If it weren’t for her waking us up we never would have gotten to a safe spot where we would’ve had a chance to live,” Johnson says.

For weeks they had been searching for Bella after hearing from witnesses who spotted her.

But it was Sunday when Eric received the call — Bella was hiding almost five miles away.

“She actually recognized me and actually ran up to me and started licking me in the face,” Johnson says.

We’ve followed this family’s journey ever since the deadly tornado across the mid-state. That includes them trying to find Bella. This good news wouldn’t have happened without the help of a church friend.

“Just to be able to put this piece back together for them I was up there crying like a baby,” Sarah Romeyn says.

Sarah Romeyn is a church friend who volunteers rescuing dogs.

She’s devoted her time helping find Bella.

It wasn’t until Thursday when she received the call that she was hiding in an alley.

“We just started putting out really good food and enticing her to make sure she held to that pattern to go right to that spot,” Romeyn says.

She confirmed it was Bella after setting up trail cameras in the parking lot where she’s seen.

It’s hard work she calls gratifying.

The family says she’s back to her normal routine.

“She hasn’t forgot she’ll wake us up to go outside in the middle of the night and using the bathroom like she’s used to,” Johnson says.

It’s good news the family can celebrate — feeling a sense of home once again.

“It brings a whole new hope that anything can happen and miracles still happen every day,” Faith Johnson says.

The family plans to rebuild on the exact same spot where their home was before the tornado.

