DOJ offers $850 Million to help public safety agencies address COVID-19

WASHINGTON DC (WOWK) – The Department of Justice will make $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for funds.

“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” says Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”

Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, subject to federal rules.

The application period will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary

The Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for this emergency funding. A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found at here.

For more information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, please visit https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/bja-2020-18553. For more information about the Office of Justice Programs, please visit https://www.ojp.gov/.