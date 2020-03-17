Dollar General announces first hour of operations to be dedicated to senior customers

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WOWK) – Dollar General Corporation announced this evening its plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers.

According to a press release, beginning tomorrow, “Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors,” CEO Todd Vaso says. “We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,”

The company encourages other customers to plan their shopping trips around this change.

Additionally, all stores will close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.

