CLEVELAND (WJW) — Country music icon Dolly Parton has withdrawn her nomination into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In a tweet on Monday morning, she made her decision public saying in part,” I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I’ve earned that right. I really don’t want votes to be split because of me so I must respectfully bow out.”

She says she hopes the hall of fame will consider her again in the future, but in light of the fact that she’s never recorded a rock ‘n’ roll album – she doesn’t feel worthy.

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do,” she said in the tweet.

She wishes all of the nominees good luck and is thankful to the hall of fame for the compliment.

Dolly Parton has won multiple Country Music Awards including Entertainer of the Year as far back as 1978 and as recent as 2017 for her Video of the Year, “Forever Country.” She has claimed to two no.1 hits and five Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts.

FOX 8 reached out to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for comment but has not heard back yet.