Dolly Parton plans youtube series reading Imagination Library stories

(CNN) – During these trying times, we might need a soothing voice to help us get to sleep. This is why Dolly Parton is going to start reading bedtime stories from the Imagination Library starting April 2.

Dolly will be reading the stories in a new youtube series called “Goodnight with Dolly.” The read-aloud program is set to run 10 weeks, and will feature stories including “The Little Engine that Could, “Llama, Llama, Red Pajama” and Parton’s own “Coat of Many Colors.”

The “Jolene” singer has always had a passion for reading. In 1995, she created the gift-giving program “Imagination Library” that mails out free books to children around the world.

