Dolly Parton wants to be on the cover of Playboy

Dolly Parton recently said she would like to be on the cover of Playboy in honor of her 75th birthday. (MARCH 9 PHOTO COURTESY CNN)

AUSTRALIA (CNN) – Dolly Parton wants to appear on the cover of Playboy again.

The country music legend half-jokingly says she wants to do that next year when she turns 75-years-old.

She told “60 minutes Australia” that, “I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it, I don’t know if they will.”

In 1978, Parton became the first country singer to make it on the cover of the magazine.

She wore playboy’s iconic bunny outfit, ears and a bow tie.

In addition to possibly making a return visit to Playboy, Parton says she plans on still making music.

