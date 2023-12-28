DENVER (KDVR) — Former President Donald Trump will appear on Colorado’s ballot, for now at least, after an appeal was filed against the state Supreme Court’s ruling that he should not appear.

The Colorado State Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 19 that Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, constituted participating in an insurrection and prevented him from running for office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

That ruling itself overturned a lower court’s ruling that, while he had participated in the insurrection, the office of president was not included under the so-called insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment.

Now, the Colorado GOP has appealed the state Supreme Court’s ruling to the United States Supreme Court, which triggers a stay in that ruling.

Under the stay, Trump’s name will be allowed as a candidate unless the U.S. Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling.

The deadline for Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to certify the primary ballots is Jan. 5, meaning that if the Supreme Court doesn’t decide by then, Trump’s name will appear on the primary ballot when Republican voters decide who to support on March 5.

An additional appeal to the Colorado State Supreme Court’s decision is expected to be filed by Trump’s legal team.