TAMPA (WFLA) – Chick-Fil-A will be giving away free food on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019, in honor of Cow Appreciation Day.

Any customer dressed as a cow or in cow-themed attire will receive one free entree. Children who dress up receive a free kids meal.

This is the chain’s 15th year celebrating Cow Appreciation Day.

