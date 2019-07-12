Driver cited after toddler found sitting on case of beer

NORTH PERTH, Ontario (WCMH) — A Canadian driver was charged after police found his child sitting on a case of beer.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the driver was pulled over in the North Perth area in Ontario. An officer found a 2-year-old child sitting on a case of beer instead of a child seat.

In Ontario, children under 40 pounds are required to be in a child seat. Children under 8, 80 pounds and 4’9″ require a booster.

Police tweeted a chart showing the requirements.

In Kentucky, children younger than 8 and between 40 and 57 inches tall must be secured in a booster seat.

In Ohio, children are required to be in a booster seat until they are 8, unless they are 4’9″ before that time. Children under four must use a child safety seat.

The current West Virginia Child Passenger Safety Law states that all children up to the age of eight must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat, which does include a booster seat. The only size provision to the law is that if the child reaches the height of four feet and nine inches tall (4′ 9″)before their eighth birthday, a seat belt becomes legally sufficient.

