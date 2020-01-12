Drone footage shows tornado damage in Louisiana

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. – Drone footage taken Saturday by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows devastation from tornado that hit Northwest Louisiana.

This tornado was part of a ring of severe storms and tornadoes that ripped through Lubbock, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana.

These storms are responsible for eight deaths so far; three in Shreveport.

One person died when a tree fell on his house and the other two – an elderly couple – were found near their demolished home.

Thousands are still without power and it isn’t over yet. Storms are expected to reach the northeast early next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events