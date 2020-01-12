Drone footage shows tornado damage in Louisiana

BOSSIER PARISH, La. – Drone footage taken Saturday by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows devastation from tornado that hit Northwest Louisiana.

This tornado was part of a ring of severe storms and tornadoes that ripped through Lubbock, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana.

These storms are responsible for eight deaths so far; three in Shreveport.

One person died when a tree fell on his house and the other two – an elderly couple – were found near their demolished home.

Thousands are still without power and it isn’t over yet. Storms are expected to reach the northeast early next week.